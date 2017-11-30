Andrew Gibney found guilty of manslaughter in Mulhuddart stabbing death

by Alison O'Riordan (086-3635248)

A Central Criminal Court jury has found a Mulhuddart man who admitted stabbing a father-of-one three times not guilty of his murder but guilty of manslaughter.

The prosecution’s case was that Andrew Gibney (25) was part of a joint enterprise to murder Gerard Burnett (28) and he was one of five men who went to the deceased’s house on the night.

The defence argued that if the evidence pointed to a reasonable possibility that Gibney intended to cause some harm to Mr Burnett short of serious harm, the appropriate verdict was manslaughter.

Gibney told gardaí that he stabbed the deceased in the side three times with a knife. The accused went to a garda station of his own free will a week after the killing and told officers: “I was involved in the incident, the chap is dead now and I need to give him peace.”

Chief State Pathologist, Professor Marie Cassidy, gave evidence that the deceased suffered 30 knife injuries, the majority being stab wounds. She testified that the fatal injuries were six stab wounds on the right side of Mr Burnett’s chest, all of which had penetrated deeply, causing internal injuries to his right lung, heart and liver.

Gibney, of Dromheath Avenue, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Burnett at Castlecurragh Vale, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 on August 21, 2012.

A jury of five men and seven women today found Gibney not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter. They had deliberated for seven hours and six minutes over three days.

Following today’s verdict, Mr Justice Paul Butler thanked the jury for their attention in the matter and exempted them from jury service for a period of 10 years.

The court adjourned sentencing until December 13 and Mr Justice Butler remanded Gibney in custody until that date.

Members of Gibney's family wept when the verdict was announced by the court registrar.

The five-day trial heard that Gibney told gardaí in interviews that Mr Burnett had stabbed him in the shoulder with a screwdriver four years previously but the two had made amends.

The judge said in his charge to the jury that the principle of joint enterprise was central to the case. He said where two or more persons embark on a joint enterprise, all parties to that agreement are criminally liable. But where one party goes beyond what has been tacitly agreed, then the other is not liable for the consequences of this act.

This was the second time Gibney went on trial for Mr Burnett’s murder. He was originally convicted of the 28-year old’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment in January 2014. That conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal in November last year and a retrial was ordered.

EVIDENCE HEARD IN TRIAL:

During the trial Denise Farrell, the partner of Mr Burnett, gave evidence that she was in a relationship with the deceased for five and a half years and they had a son together. Mr Burnett who was occasionally in trouble with the law, sold ecstasy on a small scale and – if the off-licence was shut – bottles of wine, the court heard.

The witness said she and her partner were in the sitting room when the doorbell rang at 11.45pm on August 21. She asked him not to answer the door but he said he would. She was behind her partner when he opened the door and saw a man wearing a scarf with his hood up whom she did not recognise.

She heard someone ask "Are you Ger Burnett?" Her partner replied: "Yeah, why?”. Ms Farrell then heard someone say “Ger Burnett, you're fucking dead.”

She did not know how many people were at the door but her partner was then pulled outside. She closed the door, ran upstairs to get her child and rang the gardaí before running out the back of the house.

Chief State Pathologist, Professor Marie Cassidy, gave evidence in the trial and said that Mr Burnett suffered 30 knife injuries, six of which were deep and fatal. She said his body had been found in the porch of his house at Castlecurragh Vale and the cause of death was multiple stabs wounds and blood loss due to injuries to the right lung, heart and liver.

The witness testified that there were six stab wounds to the right side of Mr Burnett’s chest, all of which had penetrated deeply, causing internal injuries to his right lung, heart and liver. Dr Cassidy said that the multiplicity of Mr Burnett’s injuries suggested that there had been a struggle and he had been attacked by more than one assailant with a knife. She told the defence that it was likely the wounds were inflicted by two different types of knives and possibly three.

A witness, Anne-Marie Corbett, told the trial that she saw three men running diagonally across the road on the night. One of the men had something in his hand and they were running in the direction of the main road. Her husband David Corbett testified that he saw three men running towards the main road. Two other men then ran by and it looked like one was holding a glass or a bottle in his left hand.

Sergeant Patrick Traynor told the court that he was on duty on August 28, 2012 when Mr Gibney and his father came into Blanchardstown Garda Station, requesting to speak to someone about the death of Mr Burnett. Mr Gibney, who had come to the garda station of his own free will, said: “I was involved in the incident, the chap is dead now and I need to give him peace.” The accused said he was drunk on the night and stabbed the deceased in the side three times with a knife.

In subsequent garda interviews, Mr Gibney said that the deceased had stabbed him in the shoulder with a screwdriver four years previously but the two had made amends. He said he had got the knife from his house at Dromheath Avenue.

After he stabbed Mr Burnett, he ran back to his house and cleaned the blood-stained knife with boiling water. The accused told Gardaí that he stood “off-side” when Mr Burnett opened his front door on the night and he could not say how many people were with him. When asked by gardaí if he was covering for anyone, he said he was in the garda station “for himself and no one else”.

He said he had no intention to murder Mr Burnett.

Detective Superintendent Colm O’Malley said that Mr Gibney has been in custody since August 28, 2012 and has never sought bail as he continues to be remorseful for the matter. He has no previous convictions.