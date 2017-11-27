Home»Breaking News»ireland

An Post says it can deliver post, water charge refunds and - if necessary - polling cards before Christmas

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 07:17 am

An Post says it is absolutely confident it can cope with Christmas, water charge refunds, and polling cards.

The service is coming under pressure after the President signed the Water Services Bill into law last week, meaning Irish Water can start sending out refunds to up to 180,000 households.

This will be combined with the already hectic festive season and now the possibility that 3m polling cards may have to be issued if a snap election is called on Tuesday.

However, An Post says it has a proven ability to deliver massive volumes of mail, and the company says it is absolutely confident it can deliver.


KEYWORDS

PostElectionChristmasWater Charges

More in this Section

Ireland received 178 warrants from European member states in 2016 and issued 84

Dublin city supervised injection centre facing further delays

Ireland denies threats but vows to remain 'resolute' over Brexit border row

Four biggest broadband providers to raise prices


Today's Stories

Leo Varadkar offers Justice Department break-up to prevent election

€2m spent on hospital IT systems due for replacement

Foster mum falsely accused of facilitating porn access

Mother sues Donegal council over Buncrana pier tragedy

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »