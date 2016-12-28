Almost half of speeding drivers escape court appearance after summons not served

Almost half of speeding motorists dodged a court appearance in the past two years, because their summonses were not served.

It is reported that out of almost 67,000 speeding cases listed between January 2015 and last October, around 31,000 were struck out for non-delivery of a summons.

The problem was at its worst in Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, where 84 out of 99 summonses were not served.

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald told the Irish Independent Gardaí have set up a working group to examine the problem.

Ms Fitzgerald said some summonses were not served in situations where there was "inaccurate address data, persons moving address, or living in multi occupancy dwellings or other settings which make service difficult".

Ms Fitzgerald said: "In addition, certain persons will take steps to evade service. Similar difficulties are experienced by many other police forces."