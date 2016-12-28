Home»Breaking News»ireland

Almost half of speeding drivers escape court appearance after summons not served

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 08:52 am

Almost half of speeding motorists dodged a court appearance in the past two years, because their summonses were not served.

It is reported that out of almost 67,000 speeding cases listed between January 2015 and last October, around 31,000 were struck out for non-delivery of a summons.

The problem was at its worst in Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, where 84 out of 99 summonses were not served.

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald told the Irish Independent Gardaí have set up a working group to examine the problem.

Ms Fitzgerald said some summonses were not served in situations where there was "inaccurate address data, persons moving address, or living in multi occupancy dwellings or other settings which make service difficult".

Ms Fitzgerald said: "In addition, certain persons will take steps to evade service. Similar difficulties are experienced by many other police forces."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

186 fatalities on Irish roads this year: Drivers urged not to drink and drive

Writer, poet and novelist Anthony Cronin has passed away

SIPTU to ballot 25,000 members for strike action at hospitals

Investigation into dodged speeding fines set up by Gardaí


Today's Stories

GPs will get help to invest in X-ray systems

Calls to end Killarney’s Unesco status due to lack of conservation

New laws will give extra rights to victims of crime

Closed landfills may be mined for ‘waste’

Lifestyle

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

The biggest television moments of 2016

MAKING CENTS: Winter sales a summer holiday for Irish families

Dealing with bereavement through-out the holidays

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 