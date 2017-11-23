Home»Breaking News»ireland

Almost 5,000 people across Ireland are on home help waiting lists

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 07:30 am

A recent ERSI report highlighted a huge increase in demand for home care assistants.

Michael Harty, from Home Care Direct says a range of people can benefit from today's meeting.

He said: "I actually hope the Minister is going to learn a lot by coming along and hearing from the front line people about the issues they are facing on a daily basis and the issues they are having to over come."

Almost 5,000 people across Ireland are on home help waiting lists.

The inaugural carers conference will address the serious capacity issues facing the sector and the importance of turning caring into a much more attractive career.

Mr Harty believes capacity is a big problem.

He said: "Capacity is probably the number one issue, homecare as well is a sector unregulated at the moment, unlike its cousin the residential care sector.

"Logic probably would have had it that we should have regulated the home care sector first because with the nursing home, the mere fact that you have people around means there is a level of control.

"However, homecare is generally delivered one on one with a vulernable person."


KEYWORDS

Carershome helpirelandnursing homes

Related Articles

More in this Section

Simon Coveney: UK not giving 'credible answers' on future of Irish border

Johnny Healy-Rae wants GAA to allow nursing homes watch games for free

Bed share in Dublin goes for €250 a month

Latest: AA advises motorists to slow down as floods hit and temperatures set to drop


Today's Stories

Irish businessmen lose Vat-avoidance case

Tánaiste under fire: Fitzgerald humiliated as Government makes fifth U-turn on McCabe

Mother tells inquest she ‘sensed’ tragic drowning

Tánaiste under fire: Annoyed Varadkar indicates this is one can he isn’t prepared to carry

Lifestyle

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

Equal treatment is at the heart of a healthy society

Pussy Riot perform in Ireland five years after making headlines

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »