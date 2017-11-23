A recent ERSI report highlighted a huge increase in demand for home care assistants.

Michael Harty, from Home Care Direct says a range of people can benefit from today's meeting.

He said: "I actually hope the Minister is going to learn a lot by coming along and hearing from the front line people about the issues they are facing on a daily basis and the issues they are having to over come."

Almost 5,000 people across Ireland are on home help waiting lists.

The inaugural carers conference will address the serious capacity issues facing the sector and the importance of turning caring into a much more attractive career.

Mr Harty believes capacity is a big problem.

He said: "Capacity is probably the number one issue, homecare as well is a sector unregulated at the moment, unlike its cousin the residential care sector.

"Logic probably would have had it that we should have regulated the home care sector first because with the nursing home, the mere fact that you have people around means there is a level of control.

"However, homecare is generally delivered one on one with a vulernable person."