Almost 3,000 queue for food packages in Dublin

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 03:22 pm

The Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin says there has been huge demand for their Christmas food packages this year.

The centre has distributed almost 3,000 Christmas food packages today, with people queuing from 6.30am this morning.

The Dublin City centre based organisation gives out food packages every week to families in need, but says the financial pressure at this time of the year means that there is always a greater demand for their Christmas packages.

Brother Kevin of the Capuchin Day Centre, says they do not ask questions of anyone coming to them for a package.

He said: "Our main concern is for the dignity and respect of everybody that comes to the centre, I know how difficult it must be for people to stand in the queue.

"We have people queuing here this morning from 6.30am on and it was really very cold.

"Only for people being in need, they certainly wouldn't be queuing up for food parcels in 2016, which I think is absolutely appalling to think that we still have so many people in need."

