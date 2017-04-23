Home»Breaking News»ireland

Almost 200 divers resume search for missing R116 crew members

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 11:32 am

Almost 200 divers have resumed a major search off the Mayo coast for missing Rescue 116 crewmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith.

The search is centred around Blackrock Island, where the helicopter crashed almost six weeks ago.

The bodies of crew members Dara Fitzpatrick and Mark Duffy have been recovered.

Dara's sister, Psychologist Niamh Fitzpatrick says she's had huge support, and she's praying for Paul and Ciaran to be found: “And when someone comes along and hugs you, they are literally saying let me support you.

“I wouldn’t care if no one ever hugged me again in my life, was ever kind to me again in my life, if Paul and Ciaran could just be found.

“Ciaran Smith and Paul Ormsby not being recovered it just rips through the heart of every one of us and if Dara Fitz is in heaven she needs to have a word with God, fairly fast.”

