Home»Breaking News»ireland

Alliance Party leader calls for judge-led inquiry into 'Cash-for-Ash' controversy

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 02:31 pm

The leader of the Alliance Party in the North is calling for a judge-led inquiry into the 'Cash-for-Ash' controversy.

It is thought taxpayers in the North could have to foot the bill worth hundreds of millions of pounds arising out of the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

Sinn Féin have raised the prospect of fresh elections unless First Minister Arlene Foster of the DUP steps aside while investigations take place.

But the Alliance Party's Naomi Long says this approach isn't the right one.

"The question at the back of my mind is what would an election solve.

"I do not think that an election in itself would actually solve the problem that we have at the minute - which is simply that we do not have the truth of what happened in RHI and we do not have a solution as to what we're going to do in order to try and fix it."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS north, politics, rhi, cash for ash, politics, arlene foster,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Simon Harris considers extending hours to deal with hospital overcrowding

Officer disciplined after armed police raid wrong address

Child taken into State care after mother found passed out on New Year's Eve

Gardaí appeal for information after festive knife and gun robberies


Today's Stories

‘Our voices will be heard’, patient group declares

Insurers urged to reassess young drivers’ policies

Ireland near top of EU table for shootings

Fine Gael will not change leader in 2017: Paschal Donohoe

Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 