Alliance Party leader calls for judge-led inquiry into 'Cash-for-Ash' controversy

The leader of the Alliance Party in the North is calling for a judge-led inquiry into the 'Cash-for-Ash' controversy.

It is thought taxpayers in the North could have to foot the bill worth hundreds of millions of pounds arising out of the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

Sinn Féin have raised the prospect of fresh elections unless First Minister Arlene Foster of the DUP steps aside while investigations take place.

But the Alliance Party's Naomi Long says this approach isn't the right one.

"The question at the back of my mind is what would an election solve.

"I do not think that an election in itself would actually solve the problem that we have at the minute - which is simply that we do not have the truth of what happened in RHI and we do not have a solution as to what we're going to do in order to try and fix it."