Alex White puts name forward to run as Labour MEP in 2019 elections

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 06:22 pm

Former communications minister and ex-Labour leadership contender Alex White has formally put his name forward to run as an MEP for the party in next year’s European parliament elections, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

In an e-mail to supporters on New Year’s Day, the former TD and current councillor said he took the decision after holding initial talks with Labour leader Brendan Howlin in October and will as a result now not try to win back the Dáil seat he lost in 2016.

Mr White said he believes Ireland’s relationship with the EU "is the central political and economic question of our time" and that Labour must ensure its voice is heard on the issue.

Acknowledging "it would not be realistic" to also seek to run in the next general election, he said "therefore I will not be seeking nomination to Dáil Éireann".


