Alcohol, tobacco and car seized as Customs Officers raid Cork house

Revenue Officers seized around 65,000 unstamped cigarettes, 7.5kg of unstamped tobacco, 57 litres of vodka and a car during a raid in Co Cork today.

Officers, assisted by detector dog Harvey, carried out a search under warrant of a house in Skibbereen today.

The contraband cigarettes are branded ‘Marlboro Gold’ and ‘NZ Superslim Gold’ and the tobacco is branded “Amber Leaf” and “Drum”. V

The vodka is branded Hlibniy Dar, which is of Ukrainian origin.

The tobacco products have a retail value in excess of €40,000, representing a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €32,000.

A second car was detained, for possible evasion of VRT.

A Lithuanian man in his 40s was questioned and investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.