Aircraft makes emergency landing with no nose gear at Belfast airport

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 03:01 pm

An airliner has landed with no nose gear at Belfast International Airport.

Fifty-six people were on board Flybe flight BE331 when it was forced to carry out an emergency landing with the front of the plane unsupported.

The Bombardier Q-400 had taken off from Belfast City Airport and was due to fly to Inverness before being diverted.

The plane burned fuel in a holding pattern off the coast of Belfast for around two hours before landing at Belfast International Airport with the runway closed to other aircraft.

A Flybe aircraft which made an emergency landing at Belfast International Airport today. Picture: Alan Lewis - Photopress

A Flybe spokeswoman said: "Flybe can confirm that there has been an incident involving one of our Bombardier Q-400 aircraft, flight BE331, which landed with no nose gear in place.

"The aircraft departed from Belfast City at 11.07am bound for Inverness. The incident occurred at Belfast International Airport at approximately 1.30pm.

"There are 52 passengers on board and four crew members. Our primary concern is for the welfare of the passengers and crew."

A spokeswoman for Belfast International Airport said: "A Flybe flight from Belfast to Inverness declared an emergency and landed at Aldergrove at about 1.20pm today.

"The airport is still open and full emergency procedures have been deployed."

Screen grabbed image taken from Flightradar24 of the flight path of Flybe BE331. picture: PA


