Aer Lingus worker accused in Dublin Airport people smuggling case remanded on bail

An Aer Lingus worker charged with organising human trafficking at Dublin Airport has been remanded on bail pending directions from the DPP, writes Tom Tuite.

Peter Kernan, 56, of the Old Rectory Lodge, Celbridge, Co. Kildare appeared at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday. He has been charged earlier under the Human Trafficking Act for facilitating the entry of non-nationals into the State on January 9 and January 22 last.

He had been remanded in custody last week with consent to bail in his own bond of €2,000 and a €20,000 independent surety.

Bail was taken up today and he was ordered by Judge Victor Blake to appear again at the district court in March to allow time for directions from the DPP to be obtained.

Gardaí have seized his passport and his bail terms state he has to reside at his home address and notify gardaí of any change, sign on three times a week at Leixlip Garda station, provide gardaí with a mobile phone number on which he can be contacted at all times, not apply for a new passport and have no contact directly or indirectly with co-accused Frederick Cham.

Aer Lingus employee, Mr Cham, 61, of Railway Cottages, Hazelhatch, Celbridge but originally from Hong Kong, has not yet applied for bail and on Friday last he had his case adjourned for two weeks.

The third co-accused, Chinese national Xing Wang, 28, who is of no-fixed abode, is charged under the Theft and Fraud Act with possessing a false Hong Kong passport at the white car park at Dublin Airport on Sunday, January 22.

He also has two connected charges under the Immigration Act for failing to present to an immigration officer on his arrival in the State and not having a passport. He has not applied for bail and will also face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on February 10 next.

They have not yet indicated how they will plead.

The three were arrested as part of an investigation by the Garda National Immigration Bureau into an alleged people smuggling.