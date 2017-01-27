Aer Lingus employee accused of people-smuggling before court

A judge has today deferred ruling on whether fee legal aid will be granted to an Aer Lingus worker charged in connection with organised human trafficking at Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus employee Frederick Cham (aged 61) of Railway Cottages, Hazelhatch, Cellbridge but originally from Hong Kong, had been charged earlier this week under the Human Trafficking Act for facilitating the entry of non-nationals into the State on January 9 and January 22 last.

He did not make an application for bail when he was brought before Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Cloverhill District Court today but did not apply for bail.

Defence solicitor Fiona McNulty applied for legal aid. A statement of Mr Cham's means had already been furnished to the court.

However, there was a garda objection to legal aid being granted and Judge Victor Blake adjourned ruling on that issue for further documentation to be obtained.

Mr Cham was further remanded in custody to appear at the same court on February 10 next.

Co-defendant, Chinese national Xing Wang (aged 28) who is of no-fixed abode, is charged under the Theft and Fraud Act with possessing a false Hong Kong passport at the white car park at Dublin Airport on Sunday, January 22.

He also has two connected charges under the Immigration Act for failing to present to an immigration officer on his arrival in the State and not having a passport.

He has not applied for bail and also appeared at Cloverhill District Court on Friday and he too was further remanded in custody to appear again on February 10 next.

The third co-defendant, Aer Lingus worker Peter Kernan (aged 56) of the Old Rectory Lodge, Cellbridge, Co Kildare has the same charge as Mr Cham and is due to face his next hearing on January 31 next.

Gardaí have seized his passport and on Tuesday he had been remanded in custody with consent to bail in his own bond of €2,000 with a €20,000 independent surety and conditions to reside at his home address and notify gardaí of any change, sign on three times a week at Leixlip Garda station, provide gardaí with a mobile phone number on which he can be contacted at all times, not apply for a new passport and have no contact directly or indirectly with Mr Cham.

The three were arrested as part of an investigation by the Garda National Immigration Bureau into an alleged people smuggling ring.

They have not yet indicated how they will plead.