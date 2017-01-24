Home»Breaking News»ireland

Adult TV station mix-up leads to viewers calling Westport households

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 07:18 pm

The operators of an adult TV station have apologised to the people of Westport after a mix-up involving phone numbers.

The British phone number for the TV channel 'Babestation' starts with the same numbers as Westport's Irish area code.

It meant that Irish viewers, who tried to call the British number, were put through to households in the town in County Mayo.

Models who appear on the TV station are to visit the town on Thursday to bring their apology in person.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS mayo, westport, tv, adult tv, babestation, uk,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Labour Court refuses to intervene in Bus Éireann pay dispute

Jobs Minister warns ticket touting laws may not benefit Irish customers

Theresa May declines invitation to address Dáil

Schoolkids in Limerick make history with live video call to astronaut on International Space Station


Today's Stories

Man tried to bribe garda after drink-driving arrest

Councillors want to fast-track construction of Cork town in lieu of housing crisis

Sinn Féin looks to a new generation with Michelle O'Neill's appointment

Council to clamp down on parking fine dodgers

Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 