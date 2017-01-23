Adams: Michelle O'Neill's appointment as North's SF leader part of a generational change

Update 2.40pm: Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Charlie Flanagan has congratulated Michelle O' Neill on her appointment as the new leader of Sinn Féin in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

He said: "This is a statement of the very high regard in which Michelle is held by her party colleagues and I am sure this is a very proud and special day for her and her family.

"I, and my Government colleagues, have worked closely and constructively with Michelle in the North South Ministerial Council both during her time as Minister for Agriculture and more recently as Minister for Health. Her hard work and dedication was evident in both of these portfolios.

"I know that we share a sense of urgency in our determination to see the power-sharing institutions effectively functioning at Stormont once the election has taken place."

Speaking at Stormont this afternoon, Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams said her appointment is a generational change within the party.

He said: "This is a handover of a primary leadership position from my generation, from Martin's generation, to another generation."

Earlier:

Michelle O'Neill has been announced as the new leader of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland.

Ms O'Neill, 40, will probably become deputy first minister if March's election follows the recent pattern and power-sharing is restored.

However she will have to spearhead talks aimed at forming a ministerial Executive; with the DUP and Sinn Féin at odds over a host of issues including the Irish language.

Mr McGuinness stepped away from the political stage, citing his health problems, shortly after a bitter rift between the major parties triggered the collapse of the powersharing executive in Belfast.

While a green energy scheme financial scandal precipitated the meltdown, Mr McGuinness has also accused former first minister Arlene Foster and other DUP members of showing disrespect to Irish culture and failing to reciprocate republican gestures of reconciliation.

He announced last week he is not running in the forthcoming assembly poll due to his serious illness.

Announcing the appointment, Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams said Ms O'Neill represented a "new generation" for the party.

"As a united all-Ireland team, we will give her the space and support to find her own voice and continue the good work Martin pioneered," he said.

Mr McGuinness invoked a familiar republican phrase, which Mr Adams once used in reference to the IRA, to insist he would still be involved in political activism.

"I haven't gone away, you know," he said.

Ms O'Neill said being a republican was her "way of life". She told the party faithful at Parliament Buildings, Stormont: "I won't let you down", and added: "This is the biggest honour and privilege of my life."

Ms O'Neill said she would continue Mr McGuinness's "good work".

"I have never been afraid of a challenge and I have never been afraid to act," she said.