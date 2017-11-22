Home»Breaking News»ireland

Abortion Committee hears accusations of bias by pro-life members

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 03:54 pm

The Abortion Committee has again heard accusations of bias by pro-life members.

Senator Ronan Mullen and Deputy Mattie McGrath both claimed that more pro-choice witnesses than pro-life ones were invited to give evidence.

A number of pro-life witnesses have pulled out of giving evidence in the public hearings of the committee.

Committee Chair, Catherine Noone rejected accusations of bias.

"I have listened to claims that the committee has been biased in its approach," said Ms Noone.

"It clearly would have made the committee better informed if those who argue vehemently for maintaining the status quo gave evidence. That goes without saying.

"That did not happen but I think we are all aware of their views.

"The committee decided who attends here, not me."


KEYWORDS

Abortion

