AA wants new laws for driverless cars

The Government needs to put clear laws in place for driverless cars, according to the AA.

The organisation said that there are questions about how they could work in Ireland - including issues like liability in case of a road accident.

The AA believes it is inevitable that self-driving cars will become the normal mode of transport in the future.

Head of Consumer Affairs Conor Faughnan says the Government needs to put plans in place.

"We seem to be just sitting back and waiting for this future to arrive, and perhaps hoping somebody somewhere else, perhaps in Europe or America will do the thinking for us," he said.

"But I don't think that's really good enough for a country that prides itself on being one of Europe's main tech hubs.

"We should be in the vanguard of this other than watching it happen, which is where we are at the moment."