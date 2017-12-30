Home»Breaking News»ireland

AA wants new laws for driverless cars

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 02:30 pm

The Government needs to put clear laws in place for driverless cars, according to the AA.

The organisation said that there are questions about how they could work in Ireland - including issues like liability in case of a road accident.

The AA believes it is inevitable that self-driving cars will become the normal mode of transport in the future.

Head of Consumer Affairs Conor Faughnan says the Government needs to put plans in place.

"We seem to be just sitting back and waiting for this future to arrive, and perhaps hoping somebody somewhere else, perhaps in Europe or America will do the thinking for us," he said.

"But I don't think that's really good enough for a country that prides itself on being one of Europe's main tech hubs.

"We should be in the vanguard of this other than watching it happen, which is where we are at the moment."


More in this Section

Gardaí seize €10,000 worth of heroin in Cork

One lucky Irish person is €38.9m richer tonight

Gardaí investigating after teenager struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre

’Long, dark day’ as second Mayo drowning victim laid to rest


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

State papers 1987: TD identified as supplier of forged P60 forms

Jerry Buttimer gets married: ‘A celebration of equality and our life together’

Burglars frustrated as safe holds firm after 56 years

Pledge for over 75% of Ireland to have high-speed broadband access by end of 2018

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »