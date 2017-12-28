Home»Breaking News»ireland

AA urges drivers to adapt to snow and ice and allow for extra journey time

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 06:39 am

Motorists are being asked to look out for patchy accumulations of snow later today.

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow Alert with up to 3cm of snow expected to fall between 7am today and 6am tomorrow, especially on high ground.

Forecasters have predicted widespread frost and icy conditions this morning with patches of freezing fog and isolated snow showers also.

They say that patchy rain, sleet and snow will slowly extend from the south-west today.

This morning will see sub-zero temperatures that will rise only to between 1C and 5C this afternoon.

The AA's Barry Aldworth says road users should check local weather reports and be aware of conditions before setting out on a trip.

He said: "So what it means for motorists is really the importance of adapting your driving to the weather conditions, that is the first thing that people will have to take into account.

"You'll want to slow down your driving on roads affected by snow and ice and allow yourself extra journey time so that you're not panicking behind the wheel, you're not rushing and racing."


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Hikers urged to listen to forecast and safety warnings after three seach and rescue missions in 24 hours

Repak calls for increased recycling to cope with rise in population

Two thirds of people do not have any private pension provision

ISME urging sale shoppers to buy local


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Department of Justice to be split in two after scandals

Minister airs ‘Cars for Bars’ plan for rural areas

Monthly instalments for motor tax ruled out

‘Beauty and the Beast’ topped the box office in Ireland in 2017

Lifestyle

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »