A two-hour 'rule of thumb' to serving safe party food

Safe Food is reminding people to make sure leftover cooked party food is put away or thrown out within two hours of cooking.

The food safety group says any leftover food should be refrigerated or frozen as soon as possible.

People are also being reminded that leftovers should be reheated until piping hot before eating.

Chief specialist in food science with Safe Food Dr Linda Gordon, has this advice for anyone planning to serve nibbles at a party.

"If you're having cooked food, try to have it ready just before it's served; don’t have it sitting around," she said.

"It should be either put in the fridge or be thrown away two hours after it's come out of the oven. Your rule of thumb is two hours."