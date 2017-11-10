A new cystic fibrosis paediatric unit is set to open in Cavan

A new cystic fibrosis paediatric in-patient facility will officially open at Cavan General Hospital today.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI) welcomed the new facility which its branch members in Cavan contributed €350,000 to, thanks to funds generously donated by the people of Cavan.

The partnership initiative between CFI, Cavan General Hospital and the HSE also secured €100,000 for the project from National Lottery funding.

The new in-patient unit, which will be opened by Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD, includes two main rooms alongside en-suite bathrooms that are crucial to reduce the risk of infection and cross-infection among patients.

The state-of-the-art rooms include hepa-filtration of air, and systems to allow for children to continue their education and enjoy some entertainment during long stays.

"The unit is a tribute to the work of the Cavan Branch of CFI over many years, led by Raymond Dunne and Robert Dunne," said Patricia Duffy-Barber, Chairperson of CFI.

"The new CF unit facilitated a re-configuration of the entire paediatric unit in the hospital and is thus a win-win for all sick children and young people attending Cavan General Hospital."