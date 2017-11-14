Home»Breaking News»ireland

911 fewer patients on trolleys compared to this time last year

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 10:20 am

The Health Minister says 911 fewer patients have been left on hospital trolleys this month than the same time in October.

Up to the end of last month, more than 80,000 patients had been left on a trolley so far this year.

That is an almost 8% increase on the same time in 2016.

But Minister Simon Harris says the situation seems to be improving this month compared to last.

He said: "There has been 911 fewer patients on hospital trolleys this month so far according to the same period last month.

"I am encouraged by that but I am also very aware that we are coming into a very challenging winter period.

"I would echo my message to everybody to get the flu vaccine, it is really important people do prepare for the flu."


