Home»Breaking News»ireland

79-year-old man reported missing in Cork located safe and well

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 03:13 pm

Update 3.50pm: Gardaí say 79 year old Christopher McCarthy has been located safe and well.

Earlier: A man has been reported missing from his home in Doughcloyne, Co Cork.

79-year-old Christopher McCarthy has been missing since April 18.

He was last seen in the Doughcloyne area of Togher at around 2pm.

He has been described as a man of slim build with grey hair and blue eyes.

Christopher was last seen weaing a dark suit jack and black trousers.een wearing a dark suit jacket and black trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Over 18,000 people sign petition to block Sister of Charity ownership of maternity hospital

Residential prices around the country jump, according to latest CSO figures

Report reveals how Irish teenagers feel and perform as compared to peers across the world

Iarnród Éireann shares terrifying near miss to highlight dangers of cutting across tracks


Today's Stories

33m people go through Irish airports in 10% rise

Works starts on €17m office scheme in Limerick

Publication of Rescue 116 cockpit recording unacceptable, say pilots

Developers of laundry in Cork must check for graves

Lifestyle

Being eco-friendly has never been more fashionable

GAMETECH: Getting nimble with Thimble

Handsome Devil is in the detail for John Butler

Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for families with hospitalised kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 