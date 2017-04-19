79-year-old man reported missing in Cork located safe and well

Update 3.50pm: Gardaí say 79 year old Christopher McCarthy has been located safe and well.

Earlier: A man has been reported missing from his home in Doughcloyne, Co Cork.

79-year-old Christopher McCarthy has been missing since April 18.

He was last seen in the Doughcloyne area of Togher at around 2pm.

He has been described as a man of slim build with grey hair and blue eyes.

Christopher was last seen weaing a dark suit jack and black trousers.een wearing a dark suit jacket and black trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.