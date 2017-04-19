79-year-old man reported missing in Cork located safe and well

Update 3.50pm: Gardaí say 79 year old Christopher McCarthy has been located safe and well.
Earlier: A man has been reported missing from his home in Doughcloyne, Co Cork.
79-year-old Christopher McCarthy has been missing since April 18.
He was last seen in the Doughcloyne area of Togher at around 2pm.
He has been described as a man of slim build with grey hair and blue eyes.
Christopher was last seen weaing a dark suit jack and black trousers.een wearing a dark suit jacket and black trousers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.