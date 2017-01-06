Home»Breaking News»ireland

7,651 people on roads with multiple driving bans; AA blames technology gap

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 07:26 am

Update 10.15am: Conor Faughnan of AA Ireland blamed a lack of joined up technology for the failure to ensure thousands of banned drivers are kept off the roads.

He said: "The Gardaí do not have adequate technology. The databases are not joined up. When I'm stopped, the garda should be immediately able to see who's on the insurance policy and who is licensed to drive it."

Earlier:

New road safety figures show there are 7,651 drivers with multiple bans on our roads.

The RSA says banned drivers are responsible for killing between 11 and 14 people each year.

Some are professional drivers working on buses, vans and lorries. It is believed that in most cases, their employers are not aware of the drivers' criminal convictions and bans.

The Irish Times claims that refusing to surrender a licence is a criminal offence, but that almost 98% of banned drivers refuse written requests to hand over their licences, and there appears to be no consequence.

The RSA is seeking a register of banned drivers which is would publish on its website.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Traffic, road safety, raod deaths

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

HSE: Extra beds are part of Winter Initiative Plan

Gardaí concerned about woman missing from Portlaoise

Fire crews tackle thatch cottage blaze in Co Clare

Elderly and 'at risk groups' urged to get vaccinated against flu


Today's Stories

John Halligan: Increase welfare rate and minimum wage

AIB sets aside €190m tracker compensation

Hospital overcrowding: ‘There’s no need to ask – it’s always busy in there’

Elderly man dies in Cork City fire

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Best foot forward for Des Bishop in 'Dancing with the Stars'

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 