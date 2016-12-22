Home»Breaking News»ireland

74,000 tones of packaging waste to be generated in Irish households this Christmas

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 07:32 am

Irish householders will generate approximately 74,000 tonnes of packaging waste over Christmas.

That's according to a new survey by Repak on people's attitudes to recycling at Christmas.

Irish people will receive nearly 12 million Christmas gifts this year - nearly all packaged in some form.

Laura Sherry of Repak has this advice: "You are definitely going to find that your bill is going to get more full over the Christmas holidays than it usually would.

"So flattening down everything, making sure your items are clean and dry before putting them into the recycling bin and making sure they are the correct items that you are putting into the bin.

"Then any other items you have that don't fit into the recycling bin, we would say bring it down to your local recycling centre."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS households, christmas, packaging,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Merchants Quay Ireland Night Café says it will supply sleeping resources as needed

Man dead after being shot multiple times in Dublin

Citizens' Assembly gets more than 13,000 submissions on 8th Amendment

Limerick city food bank runs out of supplies and turns over 100 people away


Today's Stories

€1.98m settlement over boy’s birth

Developer plans third largest Cork hotel at €25m cost

Spike in road deaths blamed on fewer Garda checkpoints

Gardaí to investigate sexual abuse claims at creche

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 