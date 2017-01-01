7,000 people, including 3,000 children, were homeless in November

Homelessness figures reached record highs in 2016.

Almost 7,000 people were recorded as homeless in Ireland in November, 3,000 of them children.

The homelessness figures for November were released over the Christmas break, with Sinn Féin accusing the government of releasing them over the holidays in the hope that people would not notice.

2016 saw the launch and several re-launches of the Action Plan for Housing.

Most recently, rent caps were introduced in the so-called pressure zones of Dublin and Cork that would see rent increases limited to 4% per year.

There have been calls to extend the cap to Waterford, Limerick and Galway where the homelessness problem is also significant.

The figures for 2016 come as homelessness activists continue to occupy the Nama-owned Apollo House, housing around 50 homeless people over Christmas.

The court has ordered Home Sweet Home to vacate the property by January 11. The group has not yet said whether they will leave or defy the court order, and stay.