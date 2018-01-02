Home»Breaking News»ireland

70-year-old man dies after being hit by lorry in Offaly

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 04:31 pm

A 70-year-old pedestrian has been pronounced dead following a collision with an articulated lorry in Offaly this morning.

The man was seriously injured in the collision which happened on the Ferbane to Athlone Road (N62) at approximately 7.30am today.

He was taken to Tullamore hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

Gardaí in Birr are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information, in particular anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 7am and 7.20am to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710,the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

