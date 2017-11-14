Home»Breaking News»ireland

70% of young LGBT people do not feel safe at school

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 07:10 am

70% of young LGBT people don't feel safe at school.

Support organisation 'BeLongTo' is hosting Stand Up! Week, which tackles homophobic and transphobic bullying in schools by increasing awareness, friendship and support for students.

Director of 'BeLongTo' Moninne Griffith, says some students can go through very painful and challenging times in school.

She said: "We know that LGBT young people are twice as likely to self harm, three times as likely to consider suicide, and four times as likely to experience mental health issues such as depression or anxiety.

"This is because of the bullying that they experience as well as isolation and fear of rejection."


