64-year-old Carlow woman wins best dressed in Aintree

Carlow woman, Faith Amond has just won the style award at this year’s Aintree races.

At least there was one Irish winner at #Aintree today. Well done Faith Amond. Full Grand National coverage in tomorrow's paper. pic.twitter.com/MX0gcTCL6u — The Irish Field (@TheIrishField) April 7, 2017

The 64-year-old mother-of-three, has been attending Aintree for the last 15 years, even throughout her cancer treatment.

"When I had breast cancer, I was on chemotherapy for a year and I came here that year, wig and all,” she told the Liverpool Echo.

"I'd lost my hair but I managed to get the wig, hat and all. It wasn't easy but I thought 'I'm going to go to Aintree’”.

Winner of Best Dressed at @AintreeRaces Ladies Day, Faith Amond, tells @bbcmerseyside about her outfit choice. pic.twitter.com/YE8KAzOhhS — Lot Mor (@lotmor) April 7, 2017

She brought three outfits to this year’s festival and this one in particular she put together herself, from different outfits she had bought last year.

Her dress was by Irish designer Elizabeth Kennedy and her hat by another Irish designer by the name of Jennifer Wrynne.

Red and pink are the lucky colours at #Aintree this afternoon! Mum of three Faith Amond has won the #StyleContest. She made the hat herself! pic.twitter.com/mCVjlKS8p0 — Key 103 News (@KEY103NEWS) April 7, 2017

"It just all worked together. It's just such an honour to be winning at Aintree, there was such great style," she added.