51 senior citizens get keys to new homes in Dublin

Dozens of senior citizens who have been on the Dublin City Council waiting list will receive the keys to their new homes this morning.

Clúid Housing officially launched its latest development today with the completion of 43 one and two bedroom apartments in Cabra, Dublin 7

42 one and two-bedroom apartments have been built at a cost of just over €8m.

In total, 51 senior citizens received the keys to their new home today.

The units, which have been designed to promote independent living, cost an average of just under €190,000.

The entire complex runs on an energy efficient heating system and the BER of each apartment is A3.

"We are determined to keep pace with residents’ changing needs by developing schemes like Broome Lodge," said Clúid’s Head of Delivery, Eibhlin O’Connor.

"We believe in supporting senior citizens to ‘age in place’ which means enabling people to stay in their home for as long as they wish. That is why Clúid’s design standard follows the Universal Design principle in its approach to delivering sustainable housing."

The major benefits of 'Universal Design' include: Greater independence for residents;

Residents can remain in their own home for longer;

Elimination of need for retrofitting;

Elimination of adaptation costs;

Reduction in the capital cost of disability grants;

Less need for support services.

"We’re delighted to have worked with Dublin City Council to ensure those with the greatest housing and support needs were prioritised and allocated a ‘home for life’ at Broome Lodge. They include a number of people who were until now experiencing homelessness and others who were medical priorities," she said.

"We believe that Broome Lodge will provide residents with a high quality of life and improved health in a safe, secure community."

At the heart of Broome Lodge is a landscaped central courtyard designed to encourage regular social interaction.

Meanwhile, interior communal areas provide space for social supports from the local community and help combat loneliness.

Local TD, Minister Paschal Donohoe highlighted just how important this scheme is to the area.

"The investment by Government, in partnership with Clúid Housing, demonstrates our commitment to the people of Cabra and to the provision of better housing, new schools and improved infrastructure ensuring better standards and quality of life," he said.

"Today’s proceedings at Broome Lodge act as an important milestone for Cabra West, and mark the official opening of homes for 51 senior citizens in our community.

"The redevelopment of this site is not only important because it provides homes for people who need them, it also transforms an area, which has been the source of dereliction and vandalism in the past, into one that is focused on building a sense of community and facilitating people with homes for life."