500 jobs 'likely' to go as Hewlett Packard closes global print business at Leixlip

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 10:27 am

The print business of Hewlett Packard in Leixlip, Co Kildare, is to close, management confirmed this morning.

"We have made the decision to close our global print business at the Leixlip site," a statement from the company read.

"It is likely that close to 500 HP employees will be impacted and leave the business over the next 12 months."

It says the decision is not a reflection on employees here or on the Leixlip site's performance.

The company also says that Ireland will remain a key market for HP, where they will maintain sales operations for Printing and Personal Systems business.

Workers were told the news after being called into meetings with management this morning.

The company announced it was cutting thousands of jobs worldwide last year.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney later expressed sympathy with the workers.

“It’s really bad news,” he said.

“We need to make sure that all of the support systems and arms of the State and agencies of the State are there now to support and help.”

Management are due to brief the media further shortly.

