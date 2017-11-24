Home»Breaking News»ireland

50 new jobs to be created in Kilkenny

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 09:50 am

50 new jobs are on the way to Kilkenny.

Financial services company Carne is creating the roles at their base in Kilkenny.

The jobs will be management and graduate positions in compliance, risk management, technology and operations.

Pat Breen, Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection said the announcement was positive for the region.

“Today’s announcement that Carne is creating 50 new jobs is very positive news, not just for Kilkenny, but for the South-East Region," he said.

"A key priority of the Government, through our Regional Action Plans for Jobs, is to create jobs across all the regions of Ireland.

"As an Irish founded company competing at the highest global level within the asset management industry, Carne is to be commended for demonstrating its commitment to Ireland by establishing a new base in Kilkenny.

"All jobs created have a positive knock-on effect for the wider community. I wish John Donohoe and the team at Carne every success in the future.”


KEYWORDS

jobs

More in this Section

88% of murdered woman in Ireland are killed by a man they know

Snow reported in parts of Mayo as motorists urged to drive with care

Householders count cost of flooding in Laois as humanitarian effort continues

Coveney: 'If FF tables a no-confidence motion, the government agreement is over'


Today's Stories

Gardaí won’t be disciplined over false breath tests

Convicted garda resigns from force

Government back from brink - but FG parliamentary party told to prepare for vote in mid-January

Rehab to rebrand to reflect strategy

Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis Elizabeth Friedlander designed covers for Penguin books before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »