Home»Breaking News»ireland

450 teachers left ASTI union this year

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 11:25 am

Around 450 teachers have left the ASTI union in the first three months of the year.

The union is meeting in Killarney this afternoon with restoration of pay being top of the agenda.

ASTI vice president Ger Curtin said that he understands why some people are unhappy with their management.

The ASTI has been involved in a number of disputes over the past year, and Mr Curtin said that they do not want any more strikes.

"Well, who wants to close schools? In an ideal world, no, we don't want to close schools, certainly not," he said.

"Our main focus is our student, primarily, and our colleagues who are not being treated properly.

"If you think about this now, surely to God anybody would say: 'Can we not get this sorted?'."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS asti, teachers strike

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

One third of new teachers see no future in job, union says

Dozens of dissident republicans march in Derry

INTO calls for pay parity for newly-qualified teachers

Hundreds of acres affected as firefighters battle forest fire in Cork


Today's Stories

7% of 560 stations have lost all full-time gardaí assigned to them

Operations cancelled after 460 people present at CUH emergency dept over the bank holiday

There’s just no sweeping Enda Kenny aside

Ministers divided on future of Public Expenditure department

Lifestyle

Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families with children confined to hospital in Dublin

Making Cents: Start planning now to help save cash on holidays

Women in wartime: New book documents difficult line tread by females in WWII Paris

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 