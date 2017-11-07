40,000 people disgnosed with cancer every year

Over 40,000 people are being diagnosed with cancer every year.

A report from the National Cancer Registry shows that more people than ever before are being treated.

The latest figures show 9,000 people are dying from the disease annually with lung cancer being the biggest killer.

But the 5-year cancer survival rate has increased to 61%.

Donal Buggy from the Irish Cancer Society says the figures contain some positives.

He said: "We are all making progress particularly in lung cancer in men and this reflects the decrease in smoking which has occured over the last 30, 40 years in men and we do expect to see the same for women in the years ahead aswell."