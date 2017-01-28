Home»Breaking News»ireland

4 teens hurt in crash

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 02:38 pm

Four teenagers have been hurt in a crash in Co Louth.

The crash happened at Timure Village, close to Drogheda, at about 10.20pm last night. Only one vehicle was involved.

The four teenagers - three males and one female - are all in their late teens.

They were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where their injuries were described as non life-threatening.

Two have since been released.

Of the four, the female's injuries are described as the most serious.

Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating.

