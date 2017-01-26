Home»Breaking News»ireland

4% rent-hike cap to extend to these 23 towns from midnight tonight

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:50 pm

The new system of rent caps will be extended to 23 towns, and to the entirety of Galway City, from midnight tonight.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney has signed orders this afternoon after recommendations from the rental sector watchdog.

The towns include nine in Co Meath, seven in County Kildare, three in Wicklow and four in Cork.

It also includes all of Galway City, which will join Dublin and Cork city as a so-called 'rent pressure zone'.

It means rent can only be raised by a maximum of 4% a year in those areas, at the time of its next review.

Info notes:

  • Rent Pressure Zones are areas where rents are above average national rent level and have experienced rental inflation of in excess of 7% in four of the last six quarters.

  • In existing tenancies, the first rent review may take place a minimum of two years after the previous time the rent was set. Subsequent rent reviews may take place after a minimum period of one year.

  • The designation as a 'Rent Pressure Zone' lapses after three years.

  • Properties that are new to the rental market – i.e. properties that have been let at any time in the previous two years – and properties which have been substantially refurbished may be exempted from the measure.

The full list of 23 towns is:

In Co Kildare :

Naas, Sallins, Celbridge, Leixlip, Rathangan, Kildare, Newbridge

In Co Meath:

Slane, Julianstown, Duleek, Laytown, Bettystown, Ashbourne , Ratoath, Dunboyne, Dunshaughlin

In Co Wicklow:

Bray, Enniskerry, Wicklow

In Galway City:

Central , East and West Galway

In Co Cork:

Douglas, Ballincollig, Carrigaline, Passage West

