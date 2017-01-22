Home»Breaking News»ireland

38-year-old pedestrian dies following collision with a car in Laois

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 09:55 am

A 38-year-old pedestrian has died following a crash in County Laois.

The man was involved in a collision with a car on the Ballylinan to Castlecomer Road at Crettyard just after 10pm last night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to the mortuary at Portlaoise Hospital.

The 24-year-old woman who was driving the car was uninjured.

A forensic examination of the scene is being carried out and the road remains closed - with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Abbeyleix are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 9.50pm and 10.40pm to contact them.

