Home»Breaking News»ireland

300% more properties available on Airbnb than Daft.ie in Dublin

Sunday, September 03, 2017 - 04:39 pm

There are 300% more properties for rent on Airbnb in Dublin than there are to rent on Daft.ie.

The Sunday Independent reports that management companies are resorting to canceling key fobs if owners are found to be using their apartments as short term lets.

Journalist with the paper Colette Browne says the difference in the figures on the two websites shows something is amiss.

"Eoghan Murphy is aware of this at the moment and he said they're looking into it and what they're doing is trying to come up with a memorandum of understanding between Airbnb and the housing department," said Ms Browne.

"A memo of understanding doesn't exactly sound like it's going to be very legally enforceable, or very watertight or airtight, so I don't think a memo of understanding is really going to really cut it," she added.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

LATEST: Landlords suspicious of plan to penalise those with vacant properties

Private developers must ’stop holding our cities hostage’: Sinn Fein

More modular homes approved for Dublin

Threshold warns bedsits are not the solution to housing crisis

More in this Section

Doherty: Cannot guarantee Public Service Card data can be protected from hackers

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth more than €2.5m

Fire safety issues in primary schools dealt with at 'snail's pace'

Major fire at disused industrial factory at Inchicore in Dublin


Today's Stories

Housing summit convened following deaths of homeless people

Review of Celtic Tiger-era schools’ fire safety

Tragedy as scientist drowns while swimming abroad

Bandon locals rally to raise €240k for hospital dayroom

Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 