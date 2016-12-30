25,000 tourists and 25,000 locals to celebrate New Year's Eve in Dublin

Up to 25,000 tourists will come to Dublin for Fáilte Ireland's annual New Year festival, joining the same number of locals for the festivities.

It starts today for three days and is worth €13m to the tourist industry.

There will be a 3D light festival as well as music, poetry, fire and sky dancing.

Mark Rowlette of Fáilte Ireland said: "The State puts €300,000 into this event each year, and it brings in €13m in (tourist) revenue."

More details on the event, including a day-by-day breakdown, can be seen here.