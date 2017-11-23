Home»Breaking News»ireland

22% of Irish people are still smoking, report finds

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 01:14 pm

The annual tobacco free Ireland report indicates that 22% of Irish people are still smoking.

The aim is to have a smoking rate of only 5% by 2025, which would effectively mean Ireland is smoke-free.

The latest initiative is standardised packaging, which came into force at the end of September making us the first EU country to do this.

Catherine Byrne, Minister for health promotion says people need to take health issues on board.

She said: "We are making a real effort this time, to identify with the people smoking, the effects on their health and above all the reality that people are smoking and people need to take the heatlh issues on board."

32,000 people have stopped smoking in the past year and Minister Byrne says the aim with the standardised packaging is to make the health warnings stand out more.

Over 5,000 people die every year from smoking related diseases in Ireland, while around €500m is pumped into treating these diseases.

Minister Byrne says many measures are needed but standardised packaging is the first step.

She said: "I think it is the beginning of a new era in the country around identifying the harm smoke causes to many of our citizens."

Any old packing on the market will be phased out within the year.


KEYWORDS

Smoking

Related Articles

Tobacco firms using sophisticated pricing tactics to keep smokers hooked, suggests new British report

More in this Section

'No one is counting consultants' hours', claims leading health expert

Simon Coveney: UK not giving 'credible answers' on future of Irish border

Johnny Healy-Rae wants GAA to allow nursing homes watch games for free

Bed share in Dublin goes for €250 a month


Today's Stories

Irish businessmen lose Vat-avoidance case

Tánaiste under fire: Fitzgerald humiliated as Government makes fifth U-turn on McCabe

Mother tells inquest she ‘sensed’ tragic drowning

Tánaiste under fire: Annoyed Varadkar indicates this is one can he isn’t prepared to carry

Lifestyle

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

Equal treatment is at the heart of a healthy society

Pussy Riot perform in Ireland five years after making headlines

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »