Home»Breaking News»ireland

21 homeless people from Apollo House have agreed to move to alternative accomodation

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 03:25 pm

21 homeless people who had been staying at Apollo House in Dublin have agreed to move to alternative accommodation.

The Peter McVerry Trust says it has assessed 30 residents - eight of whom have already vacated the building.

The Trust visited the Nama building yesterday - in the hope of offering its occupants new housing to last past January 11th when the building must be vacated.

CEO of the trust is Pat Doyle: "By two o'clock we have assessed 30 individuals with a varient level of needs and 21 of which have agreed to move into more long-term suitable, quality accomodation run by organisations around the city in which they will be key work done to move them beyond homelessness."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS homeless people, apollo house,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Government Chief Whip Regina Doherty backs 'civil disobedience' plans on pylons

Home Sweet Home campaigners urge Noonan to force Nama to aid the homeless

Elderly pedestrian dies in Leitrim road accident

Busiest day of Christmas season at Dublin Airport today


Today's Stories

Second Georgian house gutted by fire in Cork

HSE seeks AG’s opinion on publication of ‘Grace’ reports

More bloodshed feared after feud death

Gardaí believe abandoned car was used in Aidan O’Driscoll murder

Lifestyle

The Annual Bumper Arts & Ents Quiz is here!

Survive your own Christmas with the Cranks

Pre-wrapped beauty gifts your friends and family will love

Dietary requirements? We've got your Christmas dinner sorted

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 