2018's first baby born in Limerick

The first baby of 2018 has been born in Limerick.

A little boy was born at seven seconds past midnight at the University Maternity Hospital.

The hospital also delivered the first baby on Christmas Day.

The second new year baby was born in University Hospital Waterford at 23 minutes past midnight.

The third baby of the new yea was delivered in Wexford at 12.30am.

Meanwhile, there are still some parts of America and Canada preparing to ring in the new year, with the last getting underway at midday our time.

New York City welcomed 2018 in freezing temperatures of -12C, making it one of the coldest celebrations on record, and one of the least crowded.

Here, festitivies continue later with a free event taking place on Dublin's custom house quay from 12pm.