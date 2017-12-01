2,000 Christmas trees stolen every year

Around two thousand Christmas trees are stolen every year.

And in the run-up to the festive season, Gardaí have deployed a helicopter to catch thieves as part of 'Operation Hurdle'.

Christy Kavanagh, owner of Kavanagh Christmas Trees in Wicklow, says it can be a huge loss to his business.

"They're four years in the field, and they're another eight to ten years in the plantation," said Mr Kavanagh.

"So there could be 12/14 years before the consumer gets the product.

"It's our livelihood. We earn our livelihood in three weeks. People may think it's a bit of old craic stealing Christmas trees."