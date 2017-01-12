Home»Breaking News»ireland

200 pharma jobs on way for Tipperary

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 02:29 pm

Two hundred new pharma jobs are to be created in Co Tipperary.

The former Suir Pharma plant in Clonmel, which shut down last year, is reopening under new ownership.

IQ Pharmatek, which is made up of companies based in Ireland, the UK and the UAE, will initially focus on manufacturing products for other international pharma companies.

Speaking to Tipp FM, IQ Pharmatek spokesperson Azzam Hussein, said they would be up and running within weeks.

"We want to be back in production in one month's time. One hundred people will be employed within one month and for one year, we will continue with 100 employees," he said.

"Our target is by next year to have another 100 people employed."

