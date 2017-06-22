Home»Breaking News»ireland

20 new jobs for Kilkenny city

Thursday, June 22, 2017

Twenty new are being announced for Kilkenny tomorrow.

The jobs boost is created by the official opening of a new equestrian and agri super store in the city by Connolly's Red Mills.

Responsible for feeding more than one third of the world's top racehorses in Europe and Asia, the company now exports to 74 countries.

The opening will be attended by European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan and Australian Ambassador to Ireland, Richard Andrews on Friday morning.

Some of the world's leading trainers and equine managers will be welcomed to South East following the opening of the new store.

