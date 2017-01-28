Home»Breaking News»ireland

20 homes evacuated over 'suspicious object' found in Derry

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 04:30 pm

Around 20 homes have been evacuated after a "suspicious object" was found in a park in Northern Ireland.

Police are on the scene at Earhart Park, in Derry, and have declared a security alert.

Part of the park has been closed and a number of homes evacuated.

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said "approximately 20 homes had been affected".

When asked what the object was, he said: "The suspicious object has to be examined so it is far too early to say."

The Shantallow Community Centre has been opened for any evacuated residents who need shelter.

