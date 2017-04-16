1916 commemorations taking place across the country

Events are currently taking place across the country to mark the 101st Anniversary of the 1916 Rising.

The biggest one is being held at the GPO in Dublin.

Family and friends of those who passed away, along with the Taoiseach and Presidnet have gathered outside the GPO.

Members of the defence forces and other organisations like the the Air Corp and the Millitary band are remembering those who died during the 1916 Rising.

Enda Kenny, the President Michael D Higgins and the Minister for defence are in attendance and will watch the national flag being lowered and the Proclamation on Independence being read out.

Dublin’s O’Connell street will stay closed until 3pm with smaller events also taking place across the country.