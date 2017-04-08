Home»Breaking News»ireland

19-year-old killed in Navan car crash

Saturday, April 08, 2017 - 04:10 pm

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the R162 Navan to Kingscourt Road at 1.20pm this afternoon.

The driver and sole occupant of one car - a 19-year-old man - received serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and two children travelling in the second car were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene and the road remains closed for examination.

Diversions are in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS navan, car crash, garda, witnessess,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Brexit could trigger fresh row over Rockall ownership

Annual Galway Cycle participants set out on final stretch

Two men arrested in connection with shooting of 77-year-old woman released

Water charges row comes to boiling point; 675 staff received bonus payments


Today's Stories

Tom Crean's family delighted at Norwegian tailfin honour

€70k raised to save widowed father of five from eviction

Thousands seek pay restoration

Depression affects 1-in-7 teenagers

Lifestyle

How to lay a beautiful, stress-free dining table for Easter weekend entertaining

How to love your weeds

Life after Dancing with the Stars: Why Thalia Heffernan is one to watch

Easter cakes and hot cross buns to enjoy with your little bunnies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 