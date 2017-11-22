184 people sleep rough in Dublin on November 7 - highest number since records began

184 people slept rough on the streets of Dublin on November 7, the highest number since records began.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive says 80 of the rough sleepers were Irish, 53 were foreign while the reminder couldn't be identified.

The Peter McVerry Trust has described the numbers as very disappointing and unacceptable.

CEO Pat Doyle says homeless people often have to survive in miserable weather conditions, like today.

"That weather out there is just appaling. Whatever about the cold - you can muffle up against the cold. You can strip off against the heat," said Mr Doyle.

"But if you get wet...everything you have - and it's probably all you - gets soaking wet, gets damp and you end up getting pneumonia."

Earlier, the Government unveiled details of plans to provide 200 emergency beds for homeless individuals and rough sleepers as part of its Cold Weather Initiative.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says his department is currently in the process of delivering the 200 additional permanent emergency beds "so that there will be a bed and all the necessary supports available for anyone who needs them."

The Minister says all of the beds will be brought into use over the coming weeks, and will be in place by December 18.

New figures, also released on Wednesday, show 8,492 people were homeless in the month of October – an increase of 118 on Septembers figures.