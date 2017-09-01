Home»Breaking News»ireland

18-year-olds leaving state care legally entitled to after-care plan for first time

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 06:29 am

Children leaving state care at the age of 18 are now entitled to an after-care plan as they enter adulthood.

The measure comes into force today, under the Child Care Amendment Act, and applies to young adults who have been in institutional care or other form of out-of-home care, including foster care.

The personalised plan will identify supports the young people need as they transition out of the care system.

The children's charity Barnardos has welcomed the scheme, although spokesperson June Tinsley said implementing it would be a challenge.

She said: "We need to ensure there are adequate resources and supports right across the country. Care-leavers now have a legal entitlement to this plan, but it's not going to be worth the paper it's written on if it's not fully implemented."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Elderly, housebound man robbed in aggravated burglary in Drogheda

Ibrahim Halawa's family prepare to sue over delayed trial verdict in Egypt

Farming greatest polluter of waterways says Environment Protection Agency

Gardaí receive 241k applications for vetting in first half of 2017


Today's Stories

12,000 farmers want Cork city expansion scrapped

Still no deal on who will own National Maternity Hospital

Pay cap and bonus ban may be axed to lure Brexit banks

Bishops: Priests who are fathers ‘should face up to duty’

Lifestyle

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

Ask Audrey: My millionaire friend has an office in Cork and he says nobody stops at pedestrian crossings

10 acts you MUST see at Electric Picnic

Perfume Genius has a serious whiff of talent

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 