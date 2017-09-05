Home»Breaking News»ireland

18 children 'born into homelessness' last year

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 12:52 pm

Eighteen babies were born into homelessness last year, according to DePaul.

The charity said that the crisis is the worst it has ever seen, and says an excruciating lack of social housing is making progress impossible.

While Depaul works predominantly with single homeless adults, it saw a 10% rise in the number of families needing help last year.

At the publication of Depaul’s annual report, CEO Kerry Anthony said the homeless situation needs more input from Government.

Kerry Anthony

She outlined her hopes for Friday’s Emergency summit on homelessness.

"We're seeing children being born into our services

"The impact, obviously, on children is very severe.

"We hear a lot from teachers as well about the fact that children are struggling in the education system now. They're falling asleep, they're having to travel right across town.

"It's just a very, very, difficult situation."


