17-year-old seriously injured in Cork crash

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 10:18 pm

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle traffic collision which occurred on a minor road at Lackenroe, Glounthaune.

The crash happened shortly after 7pm when a car struck a wall.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old male, was seriously injured.

He has been taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

It's understood that he was the sole occupant of the car.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene, the road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

